Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised the lead manager in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). The issuance was announced Jun. 13 by Bank of America. The Davis Polk & Wardwell team included partners Lucy Farr and Christopher Schell.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 12:45 PM

