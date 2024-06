Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled joint book-running managers in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $2.5 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 11 by Chicago-based Health Care Service Corporation. The Davis Polk team included partners Pedro Bermeo, Joseph Hall and Pritesh Shah.

Health & Life Insurance

June 12, 2024, 10:31 AM

