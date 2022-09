Corporate Deal

Gamut Capital Management has agreed to acquire payroll production company Extreme Reach Inc. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Sept. 7, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dedham, Massachusetts-based Extreme Reach is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Counsel information for Gamut Capital, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 08, 2022, 10:22 AM