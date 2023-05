Corporate Deal

Triton Fund IV announced that it has completed the sale of a portfolio of four companies to a newly-formed vehicle, Triton IV Continuation Fund, which closed at 1.63 billion euros ($1.79 billion) following an auction process. New York-based Triton Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Ted Cardos, Tarsis Goncalves, Amala Ejikeme and Agne Eriksson.

Investment Firms

May 05, 2023, 11:07 AM

nature of claim: /