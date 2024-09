Corporate Deal

Viking Global Investors LP has acquired a significant minority stake in Humaneva, a spinoff of drug distributor NEUCA SA. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Viking Global was advised by a Clifford Chance team that included partner Wojciech Polz. Counsel information for Humaneva, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 26, 2024, 10:19 AM