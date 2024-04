Corporate Deal

Springview Holdings Ltd., a residential and commercial buildings designer, filed with the SEC on April 5 to raise approximately $9 million in an initial public offering. The Singapore-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP partner William S. Rosenstadt and Ogier. The underwriters, led by Univest Securities, are represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky and Rajah & Tann Asia.

Real Estate

April 08, 2024, 11:06 AM

