Corporate Deal

OS Therapies Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors, filed with the SEC on March 31 for a $10 million initial public offering. The Rockville, Maryland-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Spencer Feldman. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities, are represented by Arent Fox.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 03, 2023, 9:17 AM

nature of claim: /