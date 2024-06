Corporate Deal

Wheels, a fleet management company, received a minority investment from Tokyo-based Marubeni Corporation and Medford, Oregon-based automotive retailer Lithia & Driveway in partnership with Apollo Global Management. Apollo and Wheels were represented by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Daniel Serota and Adam K. Weinstein. Counsel information for Marubeni and Lithia were not immediately available.

Automotive

June 28, 2024, 1:27 PM