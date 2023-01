Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., through its portfolio company Buildout, announced that it has placed an investment in Oval Room Group, a commercial real estate visual media provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Oval Room, which is based in Cincinnati, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

January 13, 2023, 9:29 AM