Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $800 million. The issuance was announced Jul. 31 by Brentwood, Tennessee-based health care services provider Lifepoint Health Inc. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Ian Schuman, Stelios Saffos and Peter Sluka. The notes come due 2030.

Health & Life Insurance

August 02, 2023, 7:40 AM

nature of claim: /