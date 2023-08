Corporate Deal

Banca Valsabbina has acquired a significant stake of the capital of NYP Techfin in a deal guided by Hogan Lovells. Financial terms were not disclosed. NYP Techfin, which is based in Rome, was represented by a Hogan Lovells team including partner Corrado Fiscale. Counsel information was not available for Banca Valsabbina.

Banking & Financial Services

August 28, 2023, 11:17 AM

