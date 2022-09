Corporate Deal

EagleTree Capital through its EagleTree Partners V fund announced that it has acquired home decor brand MacKenzie-Childs from Castanea Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based EagleTree was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Andrew Levine. MacKenzie-Childs, which is based in Aurora, New York, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 10:26 AM