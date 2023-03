Corporate Deal

Liquified natural gas producer Venture Global LNG has secured $7.8 billion in project financing after announcing the close of the second phase of the Plaquemines LNG facility. Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Jonathan Rod and Chirag Dedania.

Energy

March 20, 2023, 9:30 AM

nature of claim: /