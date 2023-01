Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the underwriters in connection with a bond offering valued at $200 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 13 by China-based Xiamen ITG Holding Group Co. Ltd., a supply chain management provider. The Davis Polk team included partner Gerhard Radtke. The notes come due 2023.

Construction & Engineering

January 16, 2023, 11:12 AM