Corporate Deal

Duolingo Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of animation studio Gunner in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Duolingo was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Bay Area-based partners Ben Potter and Saad Khanani. Counsel information for Gunner, based in Detroit, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 06, 2022, 9:28 AM