Miter Brands has agreed to acquire PGT Innovations Inc., a premium windows and doors manufacturer, in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Venice, Florida-based PGT Innovations was represented by a Davis Polk team. Counsel information for Miter Brands was not immediately available.

January 03, 2024, 10:23 AM

