Alternative investment firm Investcorp announced that it has acquired a 50 percent stake in Corsair Capital's infrastructure business. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Corsair Capital was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Drew Harmon and Ryan Williams. Counsel information for Investcorp was not immediately available.

December 12, 2023, 9:13 AM

