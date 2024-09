Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided StandardAero in connection with its $1.1 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The Latham & Watkins team is led by partners Christopher Bezeg, Jason Licht and Patrick Shannon. Milbank partners Lesley Janzen and Rod Miller were counsel to the IPO's underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 24, 2024, 10:13 AM