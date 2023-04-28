Corporate Deal

Starton Therapeutics Inc. is going public through a SPAC merger with Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I. As a result of the merger, Starton will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $260 million. The transaction, announced April 27, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Starton, which is based in Paramus, New Jersey, was represented by Fox Rothschild and Dentons. The SPAC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis; Ellenoff Grossman & Schole; and Peterson McVicar LLP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 28, 2023, 10:52 AM

nature of claim: /