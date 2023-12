Corporate Deal

Urban Sports Club, a sports and wellness platform, has secured 95 million euros ($104 million) in a funding round led by Verdane, with participation from existing investors HV Capital and ProSiebenSat1. London-based Verdane was guided by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partners Greta-Josefin Harnisch and David Huthmacher. Counsel information for Urban Sports Club was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 21, 2023, 10:46 AM

nature of claim: /