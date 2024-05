Corporate Deal

Real estate investment trust Ventas was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at $500 million. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Michael Mollerus and Richard Truesdell. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Goodwin Procter. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

May 16, 2024, 9:40 AM

