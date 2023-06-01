Corporate Deal

Messer, a supplier of industrial gases, has agreed to acquire all shares in joint venture Messer Industries, which encompasses gas businesses in North America, Latin America and Europe, from the previous minority owner CVC Capital Partners Fund VII. GIC Private Ltd., a global investor that manages Singapore’s foreign reserves, will become the long-term minority shareholder in Messer. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced May 30, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Bad Soden, Germany-based Messer was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Christof Jackle, Emanuel Strehle and Johannes Tieves. Counsel information was not immediately available for Luxembourg-based CVC or Singapore-based GIC.

