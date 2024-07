Corporate Deal

Software company Baiwang Co. Ltd. announced that it has raised roughly 383 million Hong Kong dollars ($49 million) in an initial public offering. The Beijing-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Ke Li, Dan Ouyang and Can Yin. The underwriters were represented by Latham & Watkins partners Benjamin Su, Terris Tang and Daying Zhang.

July 16, 2024, 2:51 PM