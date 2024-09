Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Tower Arch Capital on its recapitalization of ACS Manufacturing, a specialty manufacturer of structural enclosures for mission-critical back up power systems primarily used in data centers. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Abtin Jalali. ACS Manufacturing, which is based in Denison, Texas, was counseled by Jackson Walker.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2024, 10:11 AM