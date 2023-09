Corporate Deal

Battery Ventures announced that it has acquired GrammaTech's software products division, including the static code analysis platform CodeSonar and CodeSentry product lines, in a deal guided by McGuireWoods. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bethesda, Maryland-based GrammaTech was represented by McGuireWoods. Counsel information for Battery Ventures, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

