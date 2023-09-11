Corporate Deal

J.M. Smucker has agreed to acquire Twinkies and Cupcakes classic snack producer Hostess Brands Inc. for approximately $5.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction, announced Sept. 11, is expected to close in the third quarter of J.M. Smucker's current fiscal year ending April 30, 2024. Orrville, Ohio-based J.M. Smucker was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Steven A. Rosenblum and Ronald C. Chen. Hostess Brands, which is based in Lenexa, Kansas, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Morgan Stanley, acting as financial adviser to Hostess Brands, was guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Kyle Hatton and Brandon Van Dyke.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 11, 2023, 10:39 AM

