Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has guided Beloit, Wisconsin-based Comply365 in connection with its acquisition of Qualtero Ltd., a provider of civil and military aviation training operations. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partners John Pollack and Christopher Harding. Comply365 was also advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Goldfarb, Gross, Seligman & Co. Qualtero Ltd., which is based in Lewisville, Texas, was represented by DLA Piper and Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co.

Investment Firms

September 05, 2024, 10:17 AM