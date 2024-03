Corporate Deal

Rite Aid has agreed to the partial sale of its Health Dialog business to Carenet Health. The transaction, announced March 6, is expected to close early in the second quarter of the calendar year 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Counsel information for Carenet Health, which is based in San Antonio, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2024, 11:13 AM

