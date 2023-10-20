Corporate Deal

Petra Funds Group, a fund administrator serving private investment firms, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority growth investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Petra Funds, which is based in New York, was represented by Latham & Watkins. New York-based Charlesbank Capital was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Marni Lerner and Benjamin Schaye.

Banking & Financial Services

October 20, 2023, 12:52 PM

nature of claim: /