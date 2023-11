Corporate Deal

AMDA College of the Performing Arts was counseled by Locke Lord in a debt offering valued at $51.7 million. Underwriters for the offering, including DA Davidson, were counseled by Nixon Peabody. Orrick, Harrington & Sutcliffe and the Law Offices of Barry D. Lites served as co-bond counsel for the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

Education

November 10, 2023

