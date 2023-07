Corporate Deal

Streem Holding, a freight, intermodal railcar and tank container leasing company, was counseled by Watson Farley & Williams in a debt offering valued at 750 million euros ($828 million). The Watson Farley team included partners Philippe Monfort and Louise Mor. The investors were represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based finance partner Conrad Andersen.

Transportation & Logistics

July 31, 2023, 6:20 AM

