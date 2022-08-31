Corporate Deal

Abacus Settlements d/b/a Abacus Life, a life insurance policy buyer, together with alternative asset management firm Longevity Market Assets is going public via SPAC merger with East Resources Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Abacus Life Inc. will remain listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $618 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 30, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Orlando, Florida-based Abacus Settlements is represented by Locke Lord. East Resources, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida, is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Ryan Maierson.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 9:37 AM