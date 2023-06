Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised an ad hoc group of term lenders in connection with an exchange of outpatient physical therapy provider ATI Physical Therapy Inc.'s term loans. The loans are valued at an aggregate $125 million. The Davis Polk restructuring team included partner Brian M. Resnick. The notes come due 2028.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 8:55 AM

