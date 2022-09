Corporate Deal

IXL Learning Inc. announced that it has acquired automated language assessment platform Emmersion Inc. in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Mateo, California-based IXL Learning was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Boston-based partners Spencer Ricks and Evan Smith. Counsel information for Emmersion, based in Lehi, Utah, was not immediately available.

