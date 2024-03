Corporate Deal

Crane NXT Co. has agreed to acquire anti-counterfeiting technology provider OpSec Security from Investcorp Technology Partners for $270 million in cash. The transaction, announced March 11, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Stamford, Connecticut-based Crane NXT was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. OpSec Security was represented by a Proskauer Rose team led by M&A partners Kunal Dogra, Steven Davis and Michael Ellis.

Technology

March 12, 2024, 12:31 PM

