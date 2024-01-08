Corporate Deal

Metagenomi Technologies, a genetic medicines company, registered with the SEC on Jan. 5 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Emeryville, California-based company is advised by Goodwin Procter partners Mitchell Bloom, Edwin O'Connor and Justin Platt. The underwriters, led by JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Yasin Keshvargar and Richard Truesdell.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 08, 2024, 11:04 AM

nature of claim: /