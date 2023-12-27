Corporate Deal

Ineos Group Ltd. has agreed to make a $300 million investment in premier league football team Manchester United plc's Old Trafford stadium. Concurrently, INEOS' chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will acquire 25 percent of Manchester United’s Class B shares and up to 25 per cent of the football club's Class A shares. United Kingdom-based Manchester United was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Justin Hamill, Ian Nussbaum and Robert Katz. Ratcliffe and Trawlers Ltd. were advised by Slaughter and May and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Paul Weiss team included partner elect Benjamin Goodchild and partner Krishna Veeraraghavan.

December 27, 2023, 10:01 AM

