LeoLabs, a low Earth orbit mapping and space situational awareness services provider, has secured $29 million in a funding round with investments from Dolby Family Ventures, GP Bullhound, Insight Venture Partners and Velvet Sea Ventures. New York-based Insight was guided by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team was led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for LeoLabs, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was not immediately available.

February 14, 2024, 9:05 AM

