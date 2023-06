Corporate Deal

Private equity firm DCP Capital announced that it has acquired Cargill's China-based poultry business. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced May 31, is expected to close later this year. DCP Capital was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Claudine Meredith-Goujon and Judie Ng Shortell.

Agriculture

June 07, 2023, 8:18 AM

nature of claim: /