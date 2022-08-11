Corporate Deal

Felicitex Therapeutics Inc., an oncology drug development company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Aug. 10 to raise approximately $16 million in an initial public offering. The Natick, Massachusetts-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by IP Supra PLLC and Bevilacqua PLLC partner Louis A. Bevilacqua. The underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp., are represented by Alston & Bird partner Matthew Mamak.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 11, 2022, 9:36 AM