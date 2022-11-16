Corporate Deal

BGC Partners Inc. announced that it will reorganize and simplify its organizational structure through a series of proposed corporate conversion transactions and change its name from 'BGC Partners Inc.' to 'BGC Group Inc.,' and its Nasdaq ticker symbol from 'BGCP' to 'BGC.' New York-based BGC Partners is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner David K. Lam. The joint committee of the board of directors were represented by Debevoise & Plimpton. The Debevoise team is led by partners William D. Regner and Sue Meng.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 10:13 AM