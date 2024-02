Corporate Deal

Blackstone announced that Blackstone Growth and affiliated funds have made a growth equity investment in 7 Brew Coffee, a drive-thru beverage business. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that was led by partners Anthony Vernace and Michael Chao. 7 Brew Coffee, which is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was represented by Friday, Eldredge & Clark.

Banking & Financial Services

February 15, 2024, 12:54 PM

nature of claim: /