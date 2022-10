Corporate Deal

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs to combat multi-drug resistant pathogens, was counseled by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and A&L Goodbody in a debt offering valued at $100 million. The Wilmer Cutler team included partner Brian Johnson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 10, 2022, 8:34 AM