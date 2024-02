Corporate Deal

Wand NewCo 3 Inc. was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt issuance valued at $5.23 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partners William Brentani, Jonathan Cantor, Jonathan Pall and Brian Steinhardt. The notes come due 2032.

Automotive

February 01, 2024, 2:07 PM

