Keep Inc., a fitness-focused results oriented platform, announced that it will raise approximately 313 million Hong Kong dollars ($40 million) in an initial public offering. The Beijing-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is advised by Harneys partner Calamus Huang and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The underwriters, led by CCB International Inc. and GF Securities Co. Ltd., are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Tian Yuan Law Firm.

July 19, 2023, 12:03 PM

