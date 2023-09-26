Corporate Deal

Engineering design and infrastructure consulting firm ESP Associates Inc. has acquired transportation and public works inspection firm CivilCorp LLC and civil engineering and construction management firm Ditesco LLC in a deal guided by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Myers, South Carolina-based ESP was advised by a Taft Stettinius team. Counsel information for CivilCorp and Ditesco was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

September 26, 2023, 10:09 AM

