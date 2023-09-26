Engineering design and infrastructure consulting firm ESP Associates Inc. has acquired transportation and public works inspection firm CivilCorp LLC and civil engineering and construction management firm Ditesco LLC in a deal guided by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Myers, South Carolina-based ESP was advised by a Taft Stettinius team. Counsel information for CivilCorp and Ditesco was not immediately available.
Construction & Engineering
September 26, 2023, 10:09 AM