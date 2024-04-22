Corporate Deal

A pair of law firms advised Alstom SA in connection with the sale of its conventional signaling business unit to Knorr-Bremse AG for 630 million euros ($670 million). The transaction, announced April 19, is expected to close summer 2024. France-based Alstom sought counsel from White & Case and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Knorr-Bremse, which is based in Munich, was advised by a Hughes Hubbard & Reed team led by partner Gerold Niggemann and Hengeler Mueller. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partner Hans-Jorg Ziegenhain.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 22, 2024, 10:42 AM

nature of claim: /