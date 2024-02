Corporate Deal

Blackhawk Network, a leader in global branded payment technologies and a portfolio company of Silver Lake, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire digital B2B gift card rewards innovator Tango Card for an undisclosed amount. California-based Blackhawk was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Ian Boczko, Ronald Chen, Tijana Dvornic and Michael Schobel. Counsel information is not available for Seattle-based Tango Card.

