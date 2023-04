Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital announced that one of its affiliates have acquired engineering and maintenance tower service provider Tower Engineering Professionals Inc. in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Katten Muchin Rosenman. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. was advised by Ropes & Gray. Tower Engineering, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was represented by a Katten Muchin team.

