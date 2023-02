Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., together with its portfolio company Red Nucleus, announced the acquisition and financing of Human Element Solutions LLC a/k/a Element H, a content engagement platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for Human Element, which is based in Royal Oak, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 23, 2023, 10:08 AM